A grass fire has spread across roughly one and a half hectares in Cataract this afternoon.
Emergency services responded to calls at 4.20pm reporting a grass fire on the eastern side of the M1 near the Picton Road interchange.
Advertisement
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews have responded and eight tankers were dispatched to site.
There are no threats to property or reports of any injuries at this stage.
Crews have contained the blaze and there is little impact on traffic.
An RFS spokesperson said the likely cause was fallen power lines, and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
Crews will continue to remain on site to control the fire.
An Endeavour Energy spokesperson said workers from the utility were on site to provide updates to the control room about any threats to the power network.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.