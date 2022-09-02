He grew up idolising the likes of Illawarra great Oscar Forman, and now Harry Morris is ready to forge his own path with the Hawks.
Advertisement
The home-grown product was earlier this week signed by the NBL club as development player for the 2022/23 season. It was a proud moment for Morris, who grew up supporting the Hawks and came through the Illawarra basketball system.
The 20-year-old small forward, who joined his new teammates at training ahead of the Hawks' pre-season clash with US college team UC Riverside at the Snakepit on Saturday night, said it was a dream come true.
"I'm really stoked, it's good to finally move up to that next level. I've worked really hard for this and I'm happy to put pen to paper," Morris said.
"I went to all of the [Hawks] games as a kid and Oscar once signed my ball. He was one of my idols, I tried to move my game towards his direction to try be the player that he was. It means the world to me to get into the top team for my local area."
Morris becomes the second Illawarra talent to join the current roster, alongside Lachlan Dent, who he said was a great inspiration for his career.
"I grew up with him being that older guy who was always making teams, so it's great to get on the team with him and be alongside him every day," he said.
"I'm just going to do my best [this season], and whatever comes my way, I'm going to be happy with. But I cant wait for the year, it's going to be great."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.