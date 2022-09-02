Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Hawks dream comes true for homegrown product Harry Morris

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Morris drives towards the basket during a Hawks training session at the Snakepit on Thursday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

He grew up idolising the likes of Illawarra great Oscar Forman, and now Harry Morris is ready to forge his own path with the Hawks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.