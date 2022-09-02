They may be the defending champions, but the Saints remain in the hunt to create a slice of history on grand final day this Saturday.
Advertisement
The Wollongong Saints capped a perfect return to the South Coast in October 2020 by claiming the Women's Premier Division title after beating the Bulldogs by 79 points at North Dalton Park. Nearly two years later, the Saints will return to the Towradgi venue to try to win another premiership. However, they are now under the Figtree brand name, after the merger of the Kangaroos men's and Saints women's clubs last year.
COVID ruined the Saints' chance of defending their crown in 2021, but they will get the opportunity to do so against the Lions on Saturday.
"It's very exciting for us. Obviously we've merged with Figtree now and we're wearing the Figtree stripes, so it's definitely one [title] that we want to bring back to Figtree Oval," Saints captain Katherine Gow said.
"We've definitely seen the impacts of COVID in terms of our numbers and retention, but we've got the experience down the spine of the field and the new recruits are coming along well."
The experience of Gow and Alicia Anderson is set to be crucial for Figtree, along with 2022 Maddy Collier Medallist Alicia Anderson.
"I was at the AFLW game where Maddy was presented as captain for the Swans, so then to see one of our girls come home with the trophy on the Sunday night was special. This is where Maddy was playing as a 15-year-old, so it's really come full circle," Gow said.
"Full credit to Alicia, she's an absolute workhorse."
However, standing in Figtree's way this weekend is a Lions outfit which has set the benchmark this year, which included winning the minor premiership. Gow said she expected a tough challenge in the decider.
"All credit to 'Hynesy' (coach Ben Hynes) and the team, they've done some amazing things and been well rewarded," Gow said.
"We need to put our process into place and execute that against our strengths on Saturday. We've got some great linkages down the field. It doesn't need to be perfect but we'll just repeat it, repeat it, repeat, and that's how we'll get the win."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.