Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Katherine Gow backs Figtree Saints to move into AFL South Coast Women's history

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Saints, then under the Wollongong brand name, won the last women's title in 2020. Picture by Robert Peet

They may be the defending champions, but the Saints remain in the hunt to create a slice of history on grand final day this Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.