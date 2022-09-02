The Wollongong Saints capped a perfect return to the South Coast in October 2020 by claiming the Women's Premier Division title after beating the Bulldogs by 79 points at North Dalton Park. Nearly two years later, the Saints will return to the Towradgi venue to try to win another premiership. However, they are now under the Figtree brand name, after the merger of the Kangaroos men's and Saints women's clubs last year.