The ties that bind: NSW Ports hands out grants to eight Illawarra groups

Eight Illawarra groups have been given a kick-start to community projects thanks to NSW Ports.
The authority is keen to acknowledge and invest in the neighbourhoods it's been involved with for more than a century, the authority's CEO said.
Advertisement
"Those local roots run deep to this day," Marika Calfas said.
"About 99 per cent of the Port Kembla workforce live in the Illawarra region, making the port an integral part of the local community."
Eight Illawarra groups will receive grants ranging from $4000 to $20,000
Seventeen groups have been awarded NSW Ports 2022 Community Grants - eight of which are from the Illawarra.
"We're delighted to invest in the people and groups across our local communities, and by working together, we can keep building strong, inclusive, prosperous neighbourhoods of which we can all be proud," Ms Calfas said.
Centre for Sustainable Ecosystem Solutions: to create murals based on the Great Southern Reef to raise awareness about sustainability and local coastal environments.
Dress for Success: to run 'Back on Your Feet' workshops that help vulnerable women enter the workforce through resume writing, interview training and styling services.
Frame Running Wollongong: for more frame runners to support children with a disability.
Lake Heights Public School: to install 'vege pods' to expand the school's outdoor garden.
Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra: to create a youth support space for culturally and linguistically diverse children in the Illawarra.
Warrawong Public School: to create a yarning circle, garden and Indigenous murals the whole community will be able to access and enjoy.
Warrawong High School: for a bee biodiversity project.
Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club: for new nippers boards as the 2022 surf season starts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.