They played out the best Premier League game in 2021. Nearly 15 months later, fans are finally going to get treated to the follow-up act.
Wollongong Olympic will host rivals United in a top-of-the-table blockbuster at PCYC on Saturday. It is the first time the two teams have faced off since June last year, when Olympic grabbing the bragging rights in an entertaining 5-4 thriller.
With three rounds remaining in 2022, there is plenty at stake for the winner this weekend. United hold a narrow lead in first place, and a win can see them all-but sew up the premiership, while an Olympic victory would see them make significant ground in the title race.
"I think everyone saw what a massive game it was between the teams last year, and we're in the same position when we played them 12 months ago - first versus second again. It's going to be an exciting game again," United coach Billy Tsovolos said.
"I think it's only natural when you're both competing for the same things that there's a bit of a rivalry there, but they're a really good football team, and we're trying to be a real good football team as well."
Olympic coach Matt Bailey said his side was building confidence late in the season, but he expected a tough challenge on Saturday.
"United have had a really good success in another competition, and performed well in the league as well, so I think it's going to be a tactical game," he said.
"Sometimes those matches come down to the low percentage stuff, and I think that's an area we've been working really hard on, so hopefully it comes to fruition on the weekend."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
