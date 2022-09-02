When Kelsey Bennett first picked up a golf club at eight, she never knew that it would lead on the path to a professional career.
Like many youngsters, Bennett's introduction to the sport came through family. But she quickly showed great talent and now, 14 years later, the South Coast talent is on the cusp of turning pro.
The 22-year-old is preparing to attend Ladies European Tour Qualifying School in December at the prestigious La Manga Club in Spain. The event will feature the best women's amateur golfers from around the world and a successful stint would be a significant stepping stone in Bennett's journey.
Bennett, who is ranked 81st in the women's amateur lists, told the Mercury that it would be "surreal" to turn professional.
"Until it happens, I'm still not believing it. My family is coming over too, so if it happens, it's going to be a special moment," the Mollymook resident said.
"I started playing when I was about eight and got my handicap when I was 12. My grandparents play golf, so they used to take us down to the course after school. My nan and grandad have a lot of property, so we used to just smash drivers out there all the time. I just picked the sport and loved it, and continued with it.
"In about 2014, I got a coach, Shaun O'Toole, and I would go up to Kiama and see him. We worked on a few things and that was when I thought 'I can actually take this somewhere'."
However, Bennett will be kept busy in the lead-up to LET Q School. The St Michael's Golf Club representative has been invited by Golf Australia to compete at the Japan Open, which begins later this month.
She will also fly to Thailand in October, after she was selected on Wednesday to represent Australia at the Asia Pacific Amateur Championships. It's a tournament that Bennett is very familiar with, having finished runner-up at the event in Abu Dhabi last year.
These two opportunities come after she returned to the South Coast this week after competing at the World Amateur Teams Championships in Paris.
"I'm pretty excited to represent Australia again. I've had the chance a couple of times now and just got back from the World Amateur. We had a bit of a struggle and we finished tied for 14th, which was unlucky, but it was a good week and a learning experience," she said.
"These tournaments allow me to play in a high-end competition, which is what I need because that's what it's going to be at LET Q School."
If she turns professional, Bennett is set to follow in the footsteps of one of her idols, Karrie Webb.
Webb is widely regarded as Australia's greatest women's golfer and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Bennett has also been inspired by the path of former No. 1 tennis star-turned-golfer, Ash Barty.
"In recent times, Ash Barty has been a big influence for me. She's just an icon, she's awesome, her sport etiquette and everything is amazing," she said. "Over the years, Karrie Webb also has been a big influence for me too."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
