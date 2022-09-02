While the moments of triumph after winning a premiership are treasured, the other side of the story is often quietly overlooked.
That empty feeling in the pit of your stomach after a grand final defeat is one that Aidan Leishman knows well. It was back in October 2020 when the Bulldogs mentor was left shell-shocked after his side was thrashed by more than 100 points by Figtree on grand final day.
While it was an historic day for the Kangaroos, who claimed their first Men's Premier Division premiership, the Dogs couldn't wait to avenge the loss.
They've had to wait nearly two years - COVID wrote off any chance in 2021 - but Wollongong will get that chance when they meet the Roos in Saturday's decider at North Dalton Park.
"A 100-point loss in a grand final is never easy to swallow, so I'm looking forward to the game," Leishman told the Mercury.
"It's a really different side to that day [2020] though. Being a uni side, we have big turnovers every year. It's a very similar side to last year though. We've picked up a couple of guys from Batemans Bay who've had a fair bit of finals experience, which adds to what we had in terms of finals experience, and what we didn't have in 2020."
The two sides again dominated the league this season, comfortably finishing on top of the ladder. They've met each other on two ocassions, with Figtree claiming the honours each time.
However, both matches were thrillers. The Kangaroos got up by just six points when the teams met in June, before again prevailing by 16 points in a low-scoring and tense encounter in their major semi-final a fortnight ago.
The Bulldogs bounced back from that loss to beat Northern Districts by 50 points in last week's preliminary final to book their ticket to the grand final.
"We played four quarters for probably the first time this year in that performance. But the vibe in the room was 'job not done' and we've got another chance to play Figgy in the big dance. They're a quality side who've been there a lot more than we have in recent times," Leishman said.
"I don't think there's any hatred between the clubs, I think it's mutual respect. We both play similar brands of footy. As you can see throughout the year, we've both been high scoring, so we both like to move the ball quickly from our backline down to our forwards. We match up pretty well, which should lead to a high-scoring game. I know last time it wasn't but the conditions weren't great.
"They've got the experience in terms of finals, and we've got a young side, but it's a great experience to get into another grand final."
For Figtree, Saturday is an opportunity to become back-to-back champions. The Kangaroos have gone through their 2022 campaign undefeated so far and will head into Saturday's clash full of confidence.
"It's been a cruisy week for the guys. Even though there's been a year in between, they've been here before and know what to expect but there's always nerves in a week like this," Figtree coach Michael Coleman said. "I expect them to come out red-hot. They'll still be sitting there consoling themselves over the loss that they had against us in 2020. Missing last year was their chance at redemption, this is their chance now, so they'll be coming out hard as nails.
"But it would mean a lot [to win again]. The main thing for me is this one is for the players. To break through and win that first premiership in the premier division was massive for the club. After last year, the guys have dug deep and worked hard to get to this opportunity. And for the playing group, this one would mean the most to them. It would be reward for their efforts over the past three years."
In Saturday's other senior grand finals, the Saints will take on the Lions in Women's Premier Division; Northern Districts meets Lions Red in the Women's Division One; the Bulldogs tackle Bomaderry in Men's Division One and the Dogs face Northern Districts in Men's Division Two.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
