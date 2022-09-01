Video: From the Hill special grand final edition

It's finally grand final time, with an epic rematch three years in the making after Collegians edged out Wests 16-14 in the 2019 decider - the last time the Illawarra Rugby League crowned a first grade premier.
With both sides evenly matched, the main event at WIN Stadium is sure to deliver, with the From the Hill boys ready to run the rule over the clash between two league heavyweights.
Jenno and Johnny chat to Collies skipper Blake Phillips, who hoisted the trophy three years ago, and Devils prop Luke Chalker for an inside look at both sides' preparation and path to the big dance.
Key match-ups, hot tips and fearless predictions all in a special edition of From the Hill:
