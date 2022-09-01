Motorcyclist killed in Southern Highlands crash

Police want anyone with dashcam footage of a fatal crash in the Southern Highlands overnight to get in touch.
A 48-year-old motorcyclist travelling west on Canyonleigh Road, Canyonleigh, left the road and crashed.
Emergency services responded to reports but the man died at the scene
Hume Police District officers forensically examined the crime scene and investigations are continuing.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident - or have dashcam vision - to come forward.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
