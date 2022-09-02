Illawarra councils back plan to change rate calculations

A move to change the "debacle" of setting council rate rises are set has been welcomed by two Illawarra councils.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) has been setting the maximum amount councils can raise rates - known as a rate peg - since 2010.
"We need to make sure that local councils can continue to provide services to their communities, while at the same time protecting ratepayers from unnecessary rate increases," said IPART chair Carmel Donnelly.
However, the most recent rate pegging was criticised by many councils because it was set at the beginning of the COVID pandemic which, along with natural disasters, hit councils' bottom lines.
As a result, almost 50 councils - including Kiama and Wollongong - applied for a one-off rate rise over and above the peg.
For Wollongong that meant a rise of 1 per cent, and a 1.6 per cent increase for Kiama.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery was unimpressed with the current method used by IPART.
"The inadequacy of it and the failure of doing the calculations correctly has been illustrated only too clearly by this recent debacle," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.
He also said the level of work to apply for a rate variation was "demanding" and that there needed to be a "more flexible way that councils can meet their obligations financially".
While Shellharbour City Council did not need to apply for a variation, a spokeswoman said it supported the review of the rate peg.
"Under the current methodology, the inflationary measures used in the calculation can sometimes lag and may not be reflective of current pricing," the spokeswoman said.
"This misalignment between the increase in the current rate peg and the actual cost of services is challenging for all councils.
"Councils also need to understand whether their community will be able to afford an increase in rates."
Kiama Council declined to make any comment on the IPART reassessment of the rate peg.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
