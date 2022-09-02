Illawarra League: Grand final rematch three years in the making

It's been three long years since the Illawarra Rugby League crowned a first grade premier, so it's fitting for things to pick up where they left off this Sunday.
Collegians skipper Blake Phillips will do so in the literal sense having enjoyed the last touch of the 2019 decider - booting the ball dead on a thrilling 16-14 win.
Three years and a global pandemic later, the memory of the moment remains vivid for the Dogs longtime leader.
"I was killing a bit of time I think," Phillips said.
"I was about 20 out and I could see the clock winding down and I couldn't wait for the siren to sound.
"I still remember the moment, I get shivers up my spine thinking about Jarrod Boyle's cut-out pass for the try that put us in front. It ended up sealing it.
"I definitely still remember it and remember moments from every grand final, they stay with you forever. Hopefully Sunday will be another one for the memory bank."
It's not the type of three-year title reign you envision when you claim the ultimate prize but it's a title the Dogs are yet to surrender.
After kicking out of a mid-season lull, three-time premiership-winner Phillips is confident his side is hitting its straps at the right time having come through the minor and prelim finals en route.
"It's hard to explain the feeling but you just know when you're in a good team," Phillips said.
"As one of the older guys I look at all the young guys in our team and they're full of confidence and just back themselves.
"We had a low point halfway through the season but we just needed to get that footy back under our belt and keep things rolling along.
"We've needed the extra footy the last couple of weeks and it's building us up to the perfect timing for a grand final.
"It's been pretty stop-start the last two years but it's here now and there hasn't been anyone come and take the title [off us] yet."
Wests will need to break a head-to-head duck against Collies this year, and banish some WIN Stadium ghosts having been touched up 46-16 by the Dogs at the venue earlier this year.
It was the first meeting of the two sides since that 16-14 dogfight on grand final day three years ago but, having finished second on the ladder, the Devils have had the benefit of a week's freshen up.
They'll head into the decider high on confidence after convincingly knocking off minor premiers Thirroul 24-8 in the major semi a fortnight ago.
It will no doubt give the Dogs some confidence, but Wests prop Luke Chalker says his side is unfazed by its 0-2 ledger against the defending champions this year.
"From round one we've known we have the talent in the team," Chalker said.
"We knew if we could get some football under our belt and get our best players on the park, it didn't matter who was in front of us, we could win the comp.
"We were lucky that our last few games of the season were tough hit-outs and the week off was good for us. We've just made sure we haven't jumped the gun.
"We've peaked at the right time of the year. There's a few blokes that are 50-50 [to play] but if we get everyone on the park we'll be right.
"They've got the rub of the green on us twice this year so we're just absolutely pumped to get out there and rip in."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
