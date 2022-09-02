Authorities are hoping common sense, signs and multi-lingual flyers will stop people having a late night swim during a massive free beach party on the first weekend of UCI World Road Championships.
Four staff trained in water safety night operations will be supported by security guards at water's edge during the free music festival on North Wollongong Beach on Saturday September 17, with police available for further assistance if needed. Council lifeguards will be on hand during the day.
Wollongong City Council is expecting thousands of people to attend their Spin Fest Beach Party with only North Wollongong Beach to be closed from 5pm plus water safety announcements throughout the event.
A spokeswoman for the council said they would be reminding visitors when they head to the beach, that if there's no red and yellow flags, don't enter the water.
"We'll have extra signage at patrolled beaches as well as having multilingual flyers available to support beach safety messaging," she said.
"We're also asking people to continue to put safety first at our patrolled beaches and take extra caution when hitting the waves. We're urging people to please remember to swim between the red and yellow flags during patrol hours, and be aware of their swimming confidence."
The council will also have multilingual beach safety tips on their website.
It comes as Wollongong Council will open nine of their beaches early for the global cycling event, though Surf Life Saving volunteers will not be starting earlier.
"We've prioritised opening popular beaches that are near or on the race route or located near large accommodation venues, earlier to support safe swimming, particularly for international tourists who aren't familiar with Australian beach conditions," the council spokeswoman said.
President of Surf Life Saving Illawarra Peter Evert said volunteers would patrol beaches as normal from the start of the season on September 25, with road closures during the UCI making it difficult to start earlier.
"The staged timing of the road closures from Helensburgh [and] Stanwell Park in the north to Wollongong City in the south will impact our local surf lifesaving club volunteers as they navigate restricted pedestrian access points to attend to their rostered beach patrols," Mr Evert said.
"Further additional volunteer surf lifesaving support operation teams have been enlisted from Sydney Surf Lifesaving Branch, to assist local resources especially during the road closures in the isolated beach front residential zones."
They would however, still be on hand in case of emergencies - as they normally are 365 days of the year.
He urged all beach-goers not to enter the water after sunset, only swim between the red and yellow flags, and ask a lifeguard or lifesaver for advice on swimming conditions.
Surf Life Saving Australia's national coastal safety report shows there were seven deaths in the Wollongong local government area that year, equal in NSW to Coffs Harbour and behind only National Parks and Wildlife Service areas.
Nationally, a third of all drowning deaths in that 12-months occurred more than than five kilometres from a surf life saving service, while 60 per cent of drowning deaths occurred at an unpatrolled location, during the patrol season.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
