GAME ON: Breaking even an each-way bet for Dragons

St George Illawarra could almost break even but, unlike Kenny Rogers' famous musical fable, there's not much in the way of an ace to keep as another season draws to a limp close.
The fact it could feasibly end with three straight wins is of little comfort to the long-suffering Red V faithful facing another season without finals football.
More than that, the scariest prospect is one of minimal change. A square win-loss ledger - possibly punctuated by three straight wins - seems a step up on the eight straight they dropped to close last year.
That dismal run had a silver lining in the baptism it provided for the likes of Talatau Amone, Tyrell Sloan, Jayden Sullivan and Mat and Max Feagai.
Whether they've come on this season, or more to the point, whether they've been given the opportunity to come on, is up for debate.
Amone's certainly enjoyed an impressive back end, but even that is peppered with hand brakes like his hooking with 14 minutes to go against the Tigers last week.
He's been the virtual lone attacking spark over the latter part of his side's campaign, but a poor missed tackle that led to a Tigers try last week was enough to see him benched.
As a team the Dragons missed 43. Ben Hunt missed seven, not that you'd hook him for it, the poor bloke's spent, but why risk puncturing a young gun's confidence over an essentially meaningless game?
Rightly or not, it gives the impression Griffin remains trigger-happy with his young guns in a way he's not with his veterans, who arguably make up too much of his roster.
Anyone who's been around an NRL club will tell you a coach's immediate job security rests far more heavily in ingratiating himself with the latter group than the former.
It's playing the short game, but the long game isn't a luxury Griffin or the club will be afforded heading into an off-contract year.
Amid silly transfer rules, it's rare for even players to be 'off-contract'. Given the instability it creates, having a coach in those shoes only borders on tenable.
It's what the Dragons board was looking to avoid in taking up its option on Griffin's deal for next season prior to a ball being kicked this year.
It's a stay in proceedings neither board or coach will be afforded next season. In that vein, it's difficult at this juncture to see what changes.
There's hardly any wriggle room in the cap, and the grip of Ben Hunt's $6.5 million deal will loosen only slightly given the club's quest to re-sign him beyond 2023.
Andrew McCullough has vowed to see out the final year of his deal next year, as he's more than entitled to do, but the club's hooking ranks remain admittedly thin.
With Sam Verrills opting to join the Titans, Tigers back-up hooker Jacob Liddle appears the only player within the Dragons immediate recruitment reach.
It's difficult to fathom for club that had Cameron McInnes and Reece Robson on its books not that long ago (though the latter left well before Griffin's time).
On top of that, the club's biggest marquee recruit Jaydn Su'A reportedly wants out of the joint just a year into a three-year deal.
Is it a group capable of the type of transformation required. For his part, Griffin is adamant that, fully fit, it is.
"I know it's frustrating we're not going to play another game after [Saturday] but it's a strong group of players," Griffin said on Friday.
"As a club we've hung in there really well at times. I've been really happy with the way we've responded whenever we've hit a hurdle and the last couple of weeks have been a reflection of that.
"We started well this year and then lost four in a row. Our season could have been finished there but we won seven out of 10 from there and responded really well. It's one of the takeaways for the year.
"If we get a victory [on Saturday] that would normally have been enough to get into a playoff but it's been a top-end year this year and it's a funny ladder at the moment.
"We're determined to finish the year off on a bright note. With this group I don't think it was ever a suggestion that it wasn't going to be that way."
It poses the question of whether the Dragons would really be better off had they scraped into the top eight with one extra win.
The Titans got there last season with a 10-14 record, while the Knights got there breaking even. Subsequent time has revealed a 'finals finish' was merely thin paper over wide cracks.
Regardless, closing the season with three straight wins is a lot prettier than it could've been.
"It's the last game for us and obviously [the Broncos] are trying to make it not their last game so there's a lot to play for on both sides," Griffin said.
"For us, we're determined to finish really well and that all comes down to tomorrow. We found a way to win last week but we want to be more clinical and execute a lot better than we did last week.
"They've got [finals] to play for, for us we want to play for each other and play for our club and being our last opportunity to play together this season it's important that we play well."
Whichever way the result falls, it promises to be another long off-season. Heading into 2023, it's Griffin who will need to produce an ace from his pocket.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
