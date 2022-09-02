Captivating sanctuary

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 4 | Car 2
Advertisement
Postcard-perfect behind manicured gardens and a white picket fence, this delightful home presents the finest in comfort and quality.
Belle Property Illawarra principal Darren Kay said, "The home has classic 1940s features throughout, but has been updated for a modern lifestyle."
Renovated with a keen contemporary eye, the interiors carry a fresh theme through every detail and offer three living areas plus a study and six bedrooms including two full suites, the master with walk-through robe to luxury ensuite.
The stunning kitchen includes waterfall-edge marble breakfast island, 900mm gas range and butler's pantry.
"Located moments from Gwynneville village, daily conveniences are close at hand. Gipps Road runs through the suburb and has several shops and a neighbourhood shopping centre for everyday amenities. You're also close to the university and only minutes away from Wollongong CBD," Darren said.
"This home would suit family buyers who are looking to move right in, with nothing left to do! The outdoor entertaining area and inground pool make this home perfect for those who love to entertain, and will be sure to impress with summer on the way."
Make this outstanding lifestyle residence your forever home.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.