People who plan to defy the special event clearways for the UCI Road World Championships are being sent a clear message with more than 20 tow trucks on standby for the event.
The word from one Wollongong truck operator, who is among about 10 local towing companies which have been subcontracted to enforce the clearways in place for the cycle race, is simple: "Cars will be towed."
Advertisement
Special Event Clearway signs have gone up notifying when the rules are in effect and Transport for NSW said they will be enforced from the advertised time - with some extending 24 hours a day.
"There's 20 to 30 trucks, we've already got our hours - it's all going through," said the operator, who wouldn't be named as he was not the lead contractor.
"We've all got our areas. There'll be a couple of tow trucks looking after Wollongong ... there's trucks in Towradgi, there's trucks in Gwynneville, there's trucks in Mt Keira, there's trucks in Cringila, there's trucks all over the place.
"We could tow 10 cars, we could tow 100 cars. We just don't know yet."
It comes after Keiraville man Arnold McLean announced his plan to defy the clearway order and not move his truck - unless Wollongong City Council agreed to move a speed hump outside his house. The council declined.
People who choose a similar course of action can expect their vehicles to be towed to a nearby safe parking space and then be given a $215 fee for the service.
"No parking will be allowed along any part of the race routes on competition and training days over the course of the event," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"Some of the clearways will be in place on Thursday, September 15 for the event set-up around the foreshore area, but the majority will apply from the event start date.
"Wollongong LGA residents, including those who live on the courses, have also received information about the event directly.
We could tow 10 cars, we could tow 100 cars- Truck operator
If a resident's car is towed, they will need to call 132 701 to find out its new location as well as receive a bill for the $215.
The towing contractors were appointed via Transport for NSW's preferred supplier panels.
"Local operators were approached first, before a wider approach was made to meet the numbers required for the event to run safely with minimal interruption," the spokeswoman said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.