Kiama resident Carol Jagger thought she was doing the right thing.
"I thought I would buy local, that way, if you've got any issues, you've got somebody local that you can deal with," she said.
This led her to purchase a computer monitor from Thirroul-based Rosman Computers.
After finding the model she was after, Ms Jagger called the business on March 9 to make a purchase over the phone.
"I rang them rather than just randomly ordering something online, I wanted a connection," she said.
The staff member on the phone told Ms Jagger that there was a six week wait on the model in question but would accept a pre-order over the phone, which she did. Using her credit card, Ms Jagger made the purchase over the phone.
"I knew I needed it by July 1, so I thought I was giving myself heaps of time, nearly three months."
Six weeks later, the item had not arrived so Ms Jagger called again. She said she was told that there were 50 of her requested model on order and she would be updated as Rosman heard more from their supplier.
"No hint of any problems," Ms Jagger said.
As the weeks went on and the monitor still hadn't arrived, Ms Jagger said she heard from Rosman various reasons why her monitor had not arrived yet until after being told that the order had been cancelled by the supplier on June 9 Ms Jagger requested a refund.
This precipitated another series of emails and calls until in late June, Ms Jagger looked at the store's online reviews. There she found she wasn't alone.
Google reviews for the store, which were mixed but with many five stars up until early 2022, swapped to a series of one star reviews - the lowest possible on Google - with many customers complaining of the same issues Ms Jagger experienced.
Delays, cancellations without any notice and difficulties getting a refund run throughout the reviews.
The Thirroul store, which is located in the Thirroul Plaza closed in April, however the business continues to trade online as Rosman Australia with a physical address listed in Chatswood, Sydney.
Australian Securities and Investment Commission records indicate Rosman Computers went into liquidation on June 15 - the same day Ms Jagger provided bank details for a promised refund - and Wollongong-based chartered accountants DV Recovery Management confirmed they had been appointed as administrators for the business.
Online, Rosman Australia continues to trade and accept orders with a separate ABN to Rosman Computers, but many marks of the former name remain, including on the automated answering machine and the business's URL.
When contacted, a Rosman Computers representative declined to comment.
Ms Jagger continued to pursue her refund and made a complaint to Fair Trading but was ultimately able to recover her funds through a charge-back via her bank. While now resolved, the experience left her feeling stressed.
"I was really upset. I wanted to be organised and they just let me down. It was so distressing."
In the end, Ms Jagger purchased a similar model monitor from a chain electronics store.
