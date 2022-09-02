Countdown to Wollongong's biggest party

In two weeks' time, Wollongong will be home to 1000 of the world's best athletes and thousands of cycling fans from across the country and the world.
The eyes of the sporting world will be on our beautiful city.
For that week, no other city on the planet will be hosting a world championship of the magnitude and importance of the UCI Road World Championships.
For context - next month, 3 million people will watch the NRL Grand Final in Sydney.
This month, 300 million people will watch the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.
So, what will they see - the athletes, visiting fans and global television viewers?
Well of course they will see the spectacular scenery we enjoy every day.
The cyclists may have little time to appreciate the views from Sea Cliff Bridge and Mount Keira during the races, but most will be living and training around town all week, greeting locals and fans from all over the world along our coastline and in our restaurants and cafes.
Fans in Lang Park will watch the biggest names in the sport sprint for the finish line, desperate to claim a coveted Rainbow Jersey, against the backdrop of Wollongong Beach and the Pacific Ocean.
Millions of viewers around the world will see pictures shot from two broadcast helicopters, of the riders streaming past a dozen pristine beaches, climbing through the rainforest wilderness of the escarpment, and celebrating with a diverse community that is famous for its hospitality and the warmth of its welcome.
And I expect that it will be these images and experiences - the ones created by our people - that will truly shape what will be the world's first mass-impression of Wollongong.
The energy and excitement of our incredible volunteers, as they enthusiastically embraced their training and tried on their uniforms over the last couple of weeks convinced me of this.
The people of Wollongong have their roots all over the world.
They pride themselves on their welcome.
They are proud of their city. And they know how to have a good time.
All those things are the ingredients for a World Championship at which Wollongong could even set some new benchmarks.
Could we provide the best ever experience for visiting riders and spectators?
Around the most spectacular course?
And topped off with the best week-long party?
I can't wait to find out.
