Warning of dangers in buying off the plan after Wollongong tower shutdown

When buying off the plan for an apartment complex, it's better to discover there are issues sooner rather than after they move in, according to a group representing strata owners.
The comments come after NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler issued a stop work order on the Young Street site after discovering a "minefield" of problems.
Mr Chandler said he found cracking in the walls, props holding up ceilings and reinforcement added to columns.
However, the Mercury understands the actual faults listed in the stop work order were much more minor than that.
Karen Stiles, executive director of Owners Corporation Network - a non-profit which assists strata owners - said it was better for people who bought off the plan that these problems were found.
"It's a fantastic outcome for the purchasers, for all those people who bought off the plan," Ms Stiles said.
"The building commissioner forcing the developer to fix the building defects is going to save those purchasers years of financial, emotional and physical pain."
Ms Stiles said, had the residents found the problems themselves after they moved in, it could be quite a battle to get everything fixed.
"Litigation can take seven to 10 years," she said.
"Owners buy into these places, expecting to just put your feet up and watch telly and have a nice life.
"But unfortunately it can often turn into a nightmare."
She said people buying off the plan had no legal right as strata owners until a development was built and an occupation certificate issued.
Ms Stiles said buying off the plan "can be incredibly risky" and recommended only buying from an iCIRT-rated developer.
The iCIRT accreditation involves a star rating and Ms Stiles said took around six months for approval.
"There's been such huge growth in the Wollongong area and they are throwing them up so quickly that it's a risk to buy off the plan unless you're dealing with a rated developer," Ms Stiles said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
