A man remains in a coma with his survival "uncertain" after he was allegedly violently attacked by another man at a Wollongong hotel earlier this week, a court has heard.
Joshua Denniss, 38, has been charged with attempted murder after he turned himself into police following an incident on Tuesday.
Officers responded to calls of an assault about 3:45am Tuesday morning and went to the Adina apartments on Market Street.
They found a 47-year-old man in the reception area with serious injuries.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
Police established a crime scene and arrested Denniss at Wollongong police station a short time later.
Denniss fronted Wollongong Local Court on Friday where he applied for bail after he was due to appear the previous day, but was "too violent" to show.
Denniss, who told the court he also goes by the name Michael Shaw, stands accused of attempted murder and a back up charge of cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent.
He appeared via video link from jail, handcuffed and restrained by two correctional officers.
Police prosecutor David Barron argued this showed there was a "strong inference" Denniss could not be controlled.
"The community is at large very much at risk from Mr Denniss' behaviour," he said.
Denniss responded: "It's a conspiracy, your Honour."
Defence lawyer Matthew Barnes said Denniss would be able to reside at a Wollongong hotel and not contact any prosecution witnesses as part of suggested bail conditions.
As he read out police facts to the court, Magistrate Chris McRobert said there was an alleged "extremely violent response" from Denniss after he confronted the man at the Adina apartments.
The court heard it caused "extreme injury" to the man who has remained in a coma, with his "survival uncertain".
Magistrate McRobert added the incident appeared "random in nature" and that Denniss has mental health issues, which were not specified in court.
According to police facts, Denniss walked to the police station immediately after the incident and said "I've murdered someone".
Magistrate McRobert told the court the prosecution case appeared strong to the point of "overwhelming" and added there would be no bail condition that would restore the predictability of this behaviour.
Denniss' bail application was refused. No formal pleas were entered.
He will return to the court on November 2 where he is expected to appear via video link.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
