Rayann Eid is a Year 5 student at Cringila Public School. She's also a discerning bike rider.
Today she gave the $1.8 million bike skills playground at Cringila her tick of approval.
"I'm very happy with the track and I want to thank the guys who made it," Rayann said.
"They did a very good job."
The cycling facility, located just outside the school grounds, has had students peering over the fence every day, principal Amanda Giles said.
"They are so excited, they've asked me if we could buy some bike racks for school so that they could ride to school," she said.
The facility at Cringila now includes mountain bike and walking trails, a pump track, all abilities playground and accessible picnic shelter.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said it was a radical transformation and massive investment for the entire city of Wollongong.
"This was a pretty neglected area, it was pretty much a place for a lot of illegal dumping but we've turned it around," he said.
Cr Bradbery spoke of the importance of being an active community for physical as well as mental health reasons.
"We're very proud of our UCI Bike city status and one of the most important things out of hosting the UCI Road Cycling championships later this month is its legacy," he said.
The Cringila Hills Bike tracks will be the place to be on Saturday with the Spinfest celebration expected to bring in the Wollongong crowd for a day of good fun.
Spinfest host, Tour Da Country member Dale Wright, encouraged the Illawarra community to join them for a bike ride from Helensburgh to Cringila.
"After the ride, we will gather at Cringila Bike track for maybe a smoking ceremony, a dance, and a whole range of other exciting things happening," he said.
