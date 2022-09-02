North Wollongong speed limit cut coming soon

A cut to the speed limit in North Wollongong is coming.
The speed limit along Bourke Street will drop to 50km/h from Monday, September 12.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the reduction was recognition that the street was a main route for pedestrians and cyclists between North Wollongong station and the beach and Stuart Park.
"The change supports future investigations by council to strengthen the cycling provisions along this route and is more appropriate given the increased high density residential development in the area."
It was also hoped the change would reduce the severity of accidents.
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said there were 16 crashes recorded along the entire stretch of Bourke Street from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021, including 11 separate incidents resulting in 14 people being injured.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
