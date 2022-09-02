Principal blames teacher shortages for mobile use while driving on Hume Hwy

A school principal who was twice caught using her mobile phone while driving has blamed teacher shortages for her behaviour.
Natasha Jane Eaton appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday on two counts of using her mobile phone whilst driving.
Eaton, 42, from Moss Vale, was first caught on camera on May 25 this year at 8am, on the Hume Highway at Menangle Park.
Two weeks later, on June 9 at 8.30am, Eaton was photographed by the same camera, using her mobile phone.
Eaton had previously lost demerit points for similar offences, the court heard.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said it seemed the message about not using a mobile phone whilst driving was not getting through.
"It would seem that you regularly use your phone when driving," Magistrate Girotto said.
"You have been on a good behaviour licence for previous offences and it's likely you have been on the phone forever."
Eaton told the court, she was using her mobile phone as teachers were regularly phoning in their daily absence due to illness.
She said she had been struggling to fill teacher shortages and didn't want to disappoint the parents of students by not being able to staff schools.
Eaton told the court she managed 65 staff across 7 sites from Campbelltown to Coffs Harbour.
She said as a result of her offences, she had implemented policy changes within the schools so mobile phone calls could not be answered by staff between 8am and 8pm.
Eaton did not enter a plea.
Magistrate Girotto did not penalise Eaton for the driving offences but a conviction was recorded.
