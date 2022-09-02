Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Principal blames teacher shortages for mobile use while driving on Hume Hwy

By Louise Negline
Updated September 2 2022 - 8:22am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caught on camera: School principal Natasha Eaton. Picture: Facebook.

A school principal who was twice caught using her mobile phone while driving has blamed teacher shortages for her behaviour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.