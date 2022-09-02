A new and expanded Wollongong Touch Association (WTA) men's and women's Premier League season kicks-off this Monday night.
The 2022 WTA Premier League is shaping to be the biggest in its five-year history, featuring a record eight men's and six women's teams competing every Monday night at Fairy Meadow's Thomas Dalton Park over the seven-week season.
Teams representing the Dapto Canaries, Helensburgh Tigers, Thirroul Butchers, Corrimal Cougars, Wests Illawarra Red Devils, Woonona Bushrangers, Stingrays of Shellharbour, Jamberoo Superoos, Albion Park Eagles and Gerringong Lions will be chasing grand final glory on October 29.
WTA vice-president Tim Robinson said he was really pleased with how the competition had kicked on.
"Despite having to miss the 2021 season due to COVID, Wollongong Touch is so thankful to have the support of both the Illawarra and Group 7 Rugby League and its clubs to continue with our goal of delivering an elite touch football competition in the Illawarra and creating a pathway for not only aspiring rep touch players, but those who have ambitions of one day playing NRL, NRLW, Rugby 7's and even AFL," Robinson said.
"We've seen the likes of NRL and NRLW players Adam Clune, Tyran Wishart, Tristan Sailor, Jack Bostock, Emma Tonegato all play in our Premier League competition, along with Rugby 7's Rio gold medalist Nicole Beck and Sydney Swans inaugural AFLW signing Ruby Sargent-Wilson.
"It's been a focus for a lot of these players to boost their skills in the off season of their sport and for some a way to help inspire the next crop of stars coming through the WTA ranks."
In a move to broaden the appeal of touch football down the South Coast, the Stingrays of Shellharbour will be represented by the Nowra Representative Men's Open team, who will don the jerseys of the Stingrays to play in the Premier League.
The Appin Men's Open team will also play in the Premier League under the banner of the Corrimal Cougars.
"It is good to have two representative teams from outside the area come and join," Robinson said.
'I think this season is shaping to be very even and open competition in both the men's and women's Premier League.
"Dapto Canaries won it in 2020 and probably deserve to be favourites. They have a bunch of young guns so will take some beating but I think Helensburgh Tigers could be a sneaky one this year.
"As far as the women, the Woonona Bushrangers have got a similar side to what won it in 2020. They are defending 2020 champions and I think they also deserve to be favourites."
Woonona Bushrangers senior player Cara Zaremski said the team was keen to win it all again in 2022.
"It was a great start to a first season, obviously we've had COVID in between, but we are really excited to come back and have another go," she said.
"We have a very similar team, with a lot of the younger girls who have grown up playing touch for Wollongong now starting to move into the senior ranks.
"We are expecting Jamberoo to again push us all the way but this year we've got a really even comp so every week I feel like it is going to be a difficult game but that is always great for the growth of the game."
Robinson added this year's Premier League would also for the first time include an all-abilities match during the grand final on October 29.
It comes after WTA teamed up with its charity partner the Disability Trust to offer its own all-abilities program.
"Following the all-abilities match on grand final day, which should be a great spectacle, we will have a six-week summer competition for the all-abilities program," Robinson said.
"It is an initiative that is already well supported by Touch Football Australia and NSW Touch, with many all-abilities teams around and competing in even a higher level.
'"Wollongong would love to join that party and field a team in the national competition."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
