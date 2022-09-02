The Wollongong man who invented the Owen submachine gun first had his prototype rejected by the Australian army.
The weapon, which was later to be known as "the digger's darling", was much praised by the men who fought with it.
But it also played a part in the death of Evelyn Owen at just 35 years of age, soon after the end of World War II.
Evelyn Owen was not academically-minded but had a passion for firearms and inventing.
"Well, Evelyn wasn't very keen on school and I think his interest in guns became the great interest in his life as a child," Mr Owen's nephew David Owen told Yesterday Stories before his death.
In the late 1930s Evelyn began to focus his inventing efforts on developing what would become the Owen submachine gun. A submachine gun is a weapon capable of firing on full automatic and typically using pistol ammunition which is shorter and more lightweight than that used in a rifle or machine gun.
"Evelyn concentrated on developing a submachine gun which culminated in 1939 with his .22 calibre Owen submachine gun," David said.
To the inventor's great disappointment the Australian Army showed no interest in his early prototype.
"They were not overly interested, saying that British weapons would be used not Australian weapons," David said.
With his invention rejected by the army, Mr Owen put the project aside and instead joined the army.
"He came back to Wollongong with the gun and left the gun outside the flats that belonged to Evelyn's Aunt Julia. The gun was left in the laneway near the garage.
"He went off and he enlisted to go fight in World War II to be with his brothers."
The forgotten prototype was found by Vincent Wardell who was a tenant in the flats and was the chief engineer of Lysaghts Steelworks at Port Kembla.
Wardell saw the potential of the weapon and lobbied for the Army to reconsider it.
"A test was set up by Percy Spender at the Randwick School of Musketry in, I think it was in May 1941 where the Thompson machine gun and the British Sten machine gun and the Owen Machine Gun were tried out," David said.
The Owen gun had a unique design which was a vast improvement over other sub-machine guns of the time which were prone to jamming and needed constant cleaning.
"... They had an open breech. When the bolt came back and a new round was inserted in the breech there was an opening there and into that opening material could fall or wash in and stop the action. The Owen Gun had a closed breech and would fire no matter how much water or mud or sand was present."
Following successful testing, the Owen gun was developed further by Lysaghts and accepted by the Australian Army for use in World War II.
It was reliable, sturdy, cheap to manufacture and capable of firing 800 9mm rounds per minute. It came to be much loved by the Australian fighting man, World War II veteran Les Simpson said.
"Once I had that Owen gun I owned the world, that's how I felt about it. It was really a beautiful gun to use," Mr Simpson said.
Evelyn Owen was recalled from the Army to work on the development and mass production of the Owen gun and at war's end he was sought out by returning Illawarra World War IIveterans who were lining up to buy him a beer, for as they saw it his invention had saved their lives and helped win the war.
"I suspect that Evelyn was so well known and well-liked that when he went into a pub it was unlikely he would have had to buy a beer for himself," his nephew said.
Sadly, Evelyn Owen died from an alcohol-related illness at the age of 35.
His invention the Owen submachine gun was used by Australian and Commonwealth troops throughout WWII and right through to the Vietnam War in the 1960s.
