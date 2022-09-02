Illawarra gears up for huge weekend of sporting finals

Crunch time has arrived for sport in the Illawarra.
The Illawarra League and South Coast Australian Football League will both host their grand final days on Saturday, while the finals for Illawarra Rugby Union and Group Seven Rugby League also get under way this weekend.
If you want to read more ahead of these big matches, check out the Mercury's array of previews..
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
