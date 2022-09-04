It's been years in the making for Illawarra-based Eaton Gorge Theatre Company, but their production of Snugglepot and Cuddlepie is finally being brought to life at Wollongong Botanic Garden, Sydney's Centennial Park and Bowral's Redford Park during the school holidays.
Eaton Gorge Theatre Company are producing the May Gibbs classic, following the Gumnut Babies on their mission to the "big city" to see a human.
"We have pulled together a cast of actors from all ages - 21 to 60 - who all bring different strengths to their roles," said Juliet Scrine, CEO of the theatre company.
"They all have memories of the stories read to them as young children and are looking forward to introducing our audiences to the wonder and magic of the Australian bush through May Gibbs' eyes."
The theatrical adaption had been scheduled for the 2021 September school holidays, but lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions got in the way, though it was still performed online via pay-per-view. It had been the third time it was postponed.
The family-friendly play will be performed in Sydney from September 24 to 30; Wollongong from October 6 to 7; and Bowral from October 8 to 9.
Tickets and more information can be found at: https://events.humanitix.com/. Show times are 10.30am and 2pm; tickets are $22 per person though children under 2 are free.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
