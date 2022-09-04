Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Snugglepot, Cuddlepie come to life at Wollongong Botanic Garden for the school holidays

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:40am, first published September 4 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Eaton Gorge Theatre Company adaption of Snugglepot and Cuddlepie is being performed at Wollongong Botanic Garden in October. Picture supplied.

It's been years in the making for Illawarra-based Eaton Gorge Theatre Company, but their production of Snugglepot and Cuddlepie is finally being brought to life at Wollongong Botanic Garden, Sydney's Centennial Park and Bowral's Redford Park during the school holidays.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.