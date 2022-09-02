An East Corrimal man who stabbed his neighbour four times after lighting multiple fires outside his unit has had his sentence delayed.
Alexander Vossen, 42, had previously entered a guilty plea to causing wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with the intent to murder and was due to be sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Friday.
However, Judge Anthony Blackmore said he needed more time to evaluate Vossen's fate.
According to documents tendered to the court, Vossen was diagnosed with schizophrenia a decade ago and was treated weekly by nurses who administered his medication to him from home.
Judge Blackmore said it was a difficult sentencing exercise and would only recommend his release if two psychiatrists can confirm he is stable on medication.
"It would be dangerous to put him back into the community if he is not stable," Judge Blackmore said.
"I'm going to be frank, you're presenting as a difficult case ... I'm trying to what what I can to make sure I'm doing what I can to keep the community and yourself safe.
"I'm not going to make a judgement today because I want more time to think about it."
The first incident occurred on January 17 last year, at an East Corrimal apartment block of four units, where Vossen and the male victim had been neighbours for 18 months.
Vossen made his way into his neighbour's unit, thrusting a knife in a stabbing motion. The victim was not injured, and called police after Vossen left the unit.
They arrived shortly after but there was no answer after knocking on Vossen's door.
The following week during the night of June 21, Vossen lit a number of fires in the common area outside of the victim's unit.
The victim extinguished the flames, however a few hours later found another small fire outside his unit.
As he was walking back to his unit, Vossen stormed out of his unit with a large, serrated kitchen knife in hand.
Vossen pushed the victim into his unit where he repeatedly stabbed him in the back and shoulder area, before walking out of the unit.
The victim heard a "bubbling sound" coming from his back, and saw blood after he touched it.
Afraid that Vossen was waiting for him outside, he jumped off his top floor balcony and from the ground, called out for help.
About 6:15am, another neighbour was woken by sounds of the victim screaming outside. He got out of bed and heard Vossen swearing in the stairwell before calling triple-0.
An ambulance arrived a short time later and the victim was taken to Wollongong hospital, before he was transported to St George Hospital as he potentially had a life-threatening thoracic injury.
The victim also sustained a collapsed lung and had three wounds from the stabbing.
Vossen was arrested at the scene and later made full admissions during a police interview, according to court documents.
He told police he stabbed the victim four times, and that he had "had enough" of the victim who he believed was trying to harm him and tamper with his food.
Vossen added he "reported it to the Swiss government by satellite".
Judge Blacmore told Vossen the offence is serious, and his sentence is expected to be longer than three years, with a community treatment order likely to be put in place.
Vossen is due for sentence on September 7.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
