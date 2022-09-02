Park favoured to beat Wests in Illawarra hockey finals

Albion Park will start favourites to beat Illawarra Hockey minor premiers Wests Illawarra in the men's major semi-final at Unanderra on Sunday.
While the teams have two wins each against each other, Park head into the showdown buoyed by a 4-1 victory over the Devils last Sunday.
Park coach Scott Govers though is expecting the 2020 defending premiers Devils to be a tougher proposition this time around.
"It's cliche but finals are a different beast, we will have to be on our game from the start," Govers said.
"It's a great challenge but I believe we have the team to take it on."
Brady Anderson, Tom Gillard, Darcey Kast and Scard Connor, as well as the Eagles' Sydney-based duo Christian Halyard and Riley Nilan, have played huge roles in the Park's successful season to date.
They will have to be at their best again on Sunday to down a Devils side boosted by returning players Scott Mathews, Jack Rowe, Ben Morrison and Jake Sheppard.
Wests coach David Rieck said it will be the first time he gets the full team on the field at the same time and if both teams play well it will be too close to call.
Rieck has Michael Arthur and Thomas Dolby playing in the Sydney hockey finals on Saturday but hopes the duo will be fit to back up and play in the Illawarra semi the next day.
"The last game was preparing for the semis and hopefully the grand final. What we see and what we let be seen was important for the next game," Rieck said.
Meantime Fairy Meadow and University will be sweating on the fitness of key players ahead of their minor semifinal on Saturday.
The Falcons played without former Kookaburra Kieren Govers and former Blacksticks player Alex Shaw in their last-start 2-0 win over the Students. Meadow coach Dean Nealon said their key players were still carrying injuries and will be game-time decisions if they play.
In the women's league, minor premiers Albion Park will face defending premiers University in the major semi at Unanderra on Saturday.
This match starts at 5pm, following the minor semifinal showdown between Wests and Fairy Meadow.
