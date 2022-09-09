An easy walk to marina in Shell Cove

Feature property
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Contemporary style with 'Hamptons Beach' touches are immediately evident within this family home on 424sqm, bathed in natural light and within the 'Shallows', moments from the waterfront marina.
The large open plan kitchen living and dining space is a feature of the property. The bright kitchen is galley style with a large island waterfall stone bench, gas cooking and plenty of workspace and storage.
The bathrooms are trendy with the main showcasing a free-standing bath. Generous sized bedrooms, BIRs and WIR in the master suite while the fifth bedroom could function as a family rumpus room.
Enjoy the undercover alfresco space and easy care lawned backyard through a large glass bifold door.
Features include plantation shutters, ducted air conditioning, ceiling fans, feature lighting, timber floors, outdoor blinds, water tank, garden shed, 'remote controlled' double garage with internal access and extra parking in the driveway.
This property meets a Liveability Features Appraisal in conjunction with the CSIRO.
Shell Cove is a family friendly suburb with Killalea State Park, Farm Beach, The Links golf course, Shellharbour Village, Shell Cove PS, Stockland Shopping Centre and a train station down the road. Only an hour's drive to southern Sydney.
