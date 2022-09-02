A Wollongong former Green Beret commando is warning changes to the way military entitlements are taxed could leave injured veterans up to $10,000 worse off.
The federal government is proposing to push ahead with changes to the way benefits for injuries suffered in war are dealt with, and former soldier, now lawyer, Mick Bainbridge said what was planned would place further pressure on injured veterans' mental health.
An exposure draft of proposed legislation has been circulated and while it was less "draconian" than a version last year, Mr Bainbridge said the changes to how tax is calculated on veterans' invalidity pensions would increase financial stress for already-vulnerable people.
Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh backed the plan, saying it would prevent veterans being worse off.
But Mr Bainbridge, of Wollongong firm Operational Legal Australia, said the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide had shown how a poorly functioning benefits system can worsen mental health struggles.
"In the middle of the Royal Commission, this government is set on doing something that will likely cause significant harm to a large portion of our most vulnerable veterans," he said.
"They want to tax it like a super income stream ... this is unfair because unlike civilians, veterans pay tax on this after retirement age and it's not a lifetime benefit."
When military veterans are injured during service, part of their compensation benefits are counted tax-free, to represent the fact it is compensation not wages.
The new scheme would bring in a 15 per cent tax offset instead.
At issue is how the government responds to the Douglas decision in the Federal Court last year, which changed the way Total and Permanent Disability payments were taxed for veterans.
But the solution has been described as "a wolf in sheep's clothing".
Mr Bainbridge said the changes would shift the goalposts from what service men and women knew when they went to war, while veterans at the lower end of the income scale could lose access to health care cards.
"This move by government will have unforeseen consequences that will negatively change the financial trajectory of our injured veterans who have had little say or involvement in the consultation process," he said.
"It's disappointing that the Commonwealth have not taken more care to ensure a safe outcome."
Mr Keogh told the Mercury the Douglas decision provided a more generous tax treatment to many veterans but also created adverse tax impacts for a minority.
"The government seeks to ensure that no affected veteran faces adverse tax outcomes and addresses the integrity risks for the broader superannuation schemes that the court's decision may apply to," he said.
"This legislation seeks to keep beneficial tax effects of the Douglas decision for veterans positively affected by it and to compensate veterans and their families currently in receipt of benefits [who] are left worse off by the Douglas decision with a non-refundable tax offset.
"The draft Bill reflects the government's commitment to ensure veterans are not left worse off due to the Douglas decision."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
