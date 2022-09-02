Albanese's 'megaphone' summit is a call to arms: editorial

The Albanese government's use of the Jobs+Skills Summit to unload a bunch of key "announceables" was as understandable as it was predictable. It was also very clever politics.
By bringing 140 leaders to Canberra to talk through some of the most important issues facing the nation, the government gave itself a giant megaphone.
The summit has not just been about optics and public relations opportunities however. Many of the announcements - including the decision to lift the 2022/2023 permanent skilled immigration cap by 35,000 people and the commitment to surge visa processing capacity by 500 staff over nine months at a cost of $36.1 million - are significant.
The decision to increase the skilled migration cap in the short term is a sensible response to the impact of what has effectively been a two-and-half year freeze on skilled migration since the borders were closed in early 2020.
While the border closure contributed to the near record low level of unemployment it has created significant staff shortages in hospitals and nursing homes and led to serious supply chain disruptions.
That said, a short term increase in permanent skilled migration, is not a long-term panacea. There also needs to be a conversation about Australia's "carrying capacity" and the demands long term mass migration places on infrastructure, including housing.
One of the biggest lessons to come out of COVID-19 is that Australia needed to develop sovereign capability.
While vaccines, the production of PPE and other essential health supplies are the first to spring to mind, the national labour force is just as important.
That's why at Friday's summit sessions important discussions were had about making it easier for women, for the disabled, and seniors to find secure and well-paid work.
Dr Peter Davidson, a senior advisor with the Australian Council of Social Service, told the conference almost 60 per cent of unemployed people had either quit school before Year 12 or done no further training after that.
While the skills shortage is a crisis that needs to be resolved, it is also an opportunity to develop a stronger, more resilient and better paid workforce.
