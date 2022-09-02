Roosters run roughshod over Dragons to claim NRLW derby

They spent most of the build-up playing down the grand final rematch angle but St George Illawarra's 34-6 loss to the Roosters on Friday night shared eerie similarities to their defeat in last season's decider; only worse.
A live contest through 50 minutes, the Roosters kicked clear over the final 20 to run in five second-half four-pointers, including an exclamation point for Sammy Bremner who put the game beyond her former club's reach nine minutes from time.
It came despite the Dragons making most of the early running, with Kezie Apps and Taliah Fuimaono making clean breaks, but the visitors had just Monalisa Soliola's close-range effort in the 15th minute to show for the early dominance.
The Roosters levelled up by halftime, and ran away with it in the second as the Dragons battled a heavy injury toll for the second straight week.
The victory came largely off the boot of Raecene McGregor, who laid on tries either side of halftime with deft kicks, and put Otesa Pule over with a short ball to cap a brilliant individual display.
Bremner was also outstanding, grabbing a memorable try and 184 running metres while also busting five tackles, a ledger that the Roosters led 29-10.
While they were in it for longer than the final score suggested, the Dragons paid for ill-discipline and sloppy defence, making 10 errors and missing 39 tackles.
The loss doesn't leave Jamie Soward's side in dire straits but, having snuck home over Parramatta last week, it will place plenty of importance on next week's clash with Brisbane.
Soliola opened the scoring 15 minutes in, while Page McGregor got across moments later only to be held up and denied.
Sister Raecene led the hit back, putting Leianne Tufuga's 23rd minute try on a platter with a pinpoint kick that caught Teagan Berry infield. Zehara Temara converted from the sideline to lock the scores at 6 apiece through 25 minutes.
The ledger remained square at the break before Jocelyn Kelleher strolled across from close range 11 minutes into the second half, leaving Albert and Soliola clutching at air.
Temara followed up five minutes later, winning the race to another well-placed kick through from McGregor to score next to the posts.
The flood gates opened from there, with Bremner twisting the knife with a long-range effort in which she breezed past Emma Tonegato to seal the result.
Pule's try three minutes later rubbed salt in the wound before Kelleher bagged her second try two minutes from fulltime to complete the performance.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
