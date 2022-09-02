More than 80 people turned out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Wollongong branch of Sing Australia.
Singers from Wollongong, Vincentia, Kiama and Sutherland came together for the event at the Figtree Sports Club.
The group performs at the monthly citizenship ceremonies in Wollongong.
The group's mission statement says it's intention it to "make it possible for everyone to sing together in a non-judgmental environment and to be inspired to sing the most glorious songs ever composed wherever they may be".
Also on the organisation's mission statement is the group's intent to "demonstrate the fundamental and inherent value of singing for the betterment of the human spirit, good health and social well being".
Sing Australia Wollongong members meet every Wednesday at St Therese Catholic Primary School in West Wollongong.
