They were given one hell of a scare, but Ellen Perez and doubles partner Nichole Melichar-Martinez fought back from a set down to keep their US Open campaign alive on Saturday morning (AEDT).
American opponents Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier took the first set in a tie-breaker, before Shellharbour's Perez and Melichar-Martinez (US) fought their way back to win 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-2 in their second round encounter at Flushing Meadows.
The match lasted a tick over two hours, with Ngounoue and Brantmeier managing three more winners (36-33), but making 15 more unforced errors (30-15).
No.10 seeds Perez and Melichar-Martinez's victory sets up a third-round battle with Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan on Monday (AEDT).
2022 marks Perez's fourth US Open campaign and the world no.26 has now equalled her 2019 debut effort of a third-round run.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
