Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shellharbour's Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez advance to third round at US Open

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 3 2022 - 2:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour's Ellen Perez (right) and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez are into the third round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows. Picture by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

They were given one hell of a scare, but Ellen Perez and doubles partner Nichole Melichar-Martinez fought back from a set down to keep their US Open campaign alive on Saturday morning (AEDT).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.