Police officer's body found in Royal National Park

A police investigation is underway into the death of an off-duty police officer in the Royal National Park.
Concerns for the welfare of the 23-year-old from the Bankstown Police Area Command were raised at 10.30pm yesterday.
His body was found in the Royal National Park at 12.40am Saturday.
Police say there appear to be no suspicious circumstances.
Homicide Squad detectives have launched a critical incident investigation.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Support services have been offered to his family, colleagues and to all NSW Police Force staff.
