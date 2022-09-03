Illawarra Mercury
Police

Critical incident investigation launched after police officer's body found in the Royal National Park

Updated September 3 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:30am
Police officer's body found in Royal National Park

A police investigation is underway into the death of an off-duty police officer in the Royal National Park.

