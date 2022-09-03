Why getting home at 'stupid o'clock' is over for this Balgownie commuter

Jane Crampsey has had enough: "Sydney trains suck".
Thanks to a freight truck stuck in a tunnel on the South Coast line, the IT manager didn't get back to the home she left at 5.30am until 1am the following day.
The nightmare journey is the last straw for Ms Crampsey.
"I've been working in the office two days a week for a while so I'm used to it, but really, this was just ridiculous," she said.
"Something happens every trip - whether it's late or cancelled or just stops for no apparent reason.
"Starting at 5.30am is one thing, get home at stupid o'clock is something else," she said.
On Thursday it was an Aurizon Holdings Ltd freight train. It was forced to make an emergency stop inside the Coalcliff tuinnel about 10.30pm.
The mechanical issue meant four services were suspended in both directions between Thirroul and Waterfall, a Transport for NSW spokespaerson said.
Ms Crampsey's train was stationary at 11.40pm and, she said, travellers were unsure of their fate.
"We had no idea when we would get moving. We were just stuck on the tracks. There was no mention of bus replacements."
Sydney Trains did offer taxis to the affected travellers but Ms Crampsey preferred to make it to her Balgownie home under her own volition.
She was however feeling for a group from Bega who had played at the Opera House on Thursday.
"There were kids who were just exhausted. They ended up getting a taxi from Coalcliff to Oak Flats and were going to stay there the night before going the rest of the way," Ms Crampsey said.
Transport for NSW said the train was extracted about 2am.
"All remaining customers were transferred to the 12:23am Central to Kiama service to continue their journey," they said.
The state of the rail system is a constant frustration for Ms Crampsey who said it does little to help enhance the Illawarra's image.
"We moved here years ago and love it, but the trains just aren't easy - and they should be. We're only an hour from Sydney - supposedly."
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
