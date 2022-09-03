Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Northern Districts Tigers women prevail, title double for Wollongong Bulldogs men in AFL South Coast grand finals

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 3 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern DIstricts celebrate after claiming the 2022 Women's Division One premiership on Saturday. Picture by AFL South Coast

Northern Districts have been crowned Women's Division One champions, after the Tigers survived a thriller against Wollongong Lions to win the premiership on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.