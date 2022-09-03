Northern Districts have been crowned Women's Division One champions, after the Tigers survived a thriller against Wollongong Lions to win the premiership on Saturday.
The Lions put up a brave challenge, with the Tigers holding on to seal a 3.1 (19) to 1.5 (11) victory at North Dalton Park.
In other AFL South Coast senior results, the Wollongong Bulldogs have got off to a great start to the day after their Men's Division One and Men's Division Two sides were both named champions.
The Bulldogs division one side proved far too strong for Bomaderry, claiming a comprehensive 9.17 (71) to 4.4 (28) win. In the Men's Division Two decider, the Dogs got up by 8.11 (59) to 2.0 (12).
The Lions are currently taking on Figtree Saints in the Women's Premier Division grand final, while the Bulldogs will hope to make it a hat-trick of titles when they face the Kangaroos in the Men's Premier Division decider.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
