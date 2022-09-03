With one quarter to go, it was anybody's game.
The Kangaroos and Bulldogs had scrapped it out for three terms in Saturday's Men's Premier Division grand final, with Figtree holding a slender seven-point lead.
Whatever playing-coach Michael Coleman told his troops at that break was crucial, as the Roos put the pedal to the floor in the last to run out winners by 8.13.61 to 5.7.37 to claim the 2022 AFL South Coast premiership.
All players were caked in mud after the clash, which was played in driving rain at North Dalton Park. However, it mattered little to the Kangaroos, after grinding out their second successive title win.
"It was nerve wracking, but the first five minutes in the last quarter, I just had this belief that the boys could get the ball forward and we'd be good. It's been a scrap. The rain started the season off, and it finished the season off. And both teams came out and the rain kept the scoring low, it was tough," Coleman said.
"We knew they [Bulldogs] would come out hard. They played last week and had the energy, so we just had to stay in the game. But it's a four-quarter game, and I told the boys that they needed to dig deep, and it will come. And it did.
"The Dogs were fantastic, they came out to play and they were tough. Around the clearances and stoppages, on the outside, they were on top of us in the first half. We were probably lucky that our defence held up enough to keep the scoring close, so we could come back and win.
"The close wins always feel better. You know the grunt and hard work you put in is worth it in the end."
Conversely, the Bulldogs were left to lick their wounds after suffering back-to-back grand final defeats to the Roos.
Unlike the last decider in 2020 - when the final margin blew out to to 104 points - Wollongong were in the contest for the majority of the game on Saturday.
"The boys gave it their all today. I'm super proud of their efforts, for three quarters we really matched it with them, but they just showed us in that last quarter what it is to be a premiership team. They really just went it up that extra gear, and we really didn't have it today," Dogs coach Aidan Leishman said.
"We were still right in the game [at three-quarter time], we had the scoring end in the last quarter. And then the signs were good early, we got a couple of clearances, but they just stepped up and kept swarming in numbers, and swarming, and we just couldn't go with them."
Players took to the field in horrendous conditions at North Dalton Park on Saturday.
Figtree dominated possession early and were rewarded inside eight minutes when Oscar Scown drilled a low goal from the 50-metre arc, with teammate Nick Hay shepparding the ball through on the goal line.
The Bulldogs' first major response came with four minutes left in the term when Eddie Keogh earned a free kick, and an ensuing 50-metre penalty, which brought him within goal distance. The young forward made no mistake as the Dogs cut the deficit to three points.
The Kangaroos maintained that 1.4 (10) to 1.1 (7) advantage at the first break.
Wollongong came firing out of the blocks in the second term, booting two goals within minutes. Josh Thomas nailed a nice goal from around 40 metres out before William Neate was rewarded for a strong tackle, kicking truly to give the Dogs a nine-point buffer.
The Dogs continued to look more sooth in transition during the quarter, while Figtree scrapped hard to keep their opponents at bay. With five minutes left, it was Hay who provided a spark for the Roos, bobbing up to snap a beautiful goal to cut the deficit to four points.
Wollongong had their opportunities late in the term, but couldn't convert, as they took a 3.6 (24) to 2.5 (17) lead into halftime.
The start of the third quarter was always going to be vital, and it was Scown who provided a telling blow for the Roos, nailing his second goal on the run to cut the margin to two points. However, the Bulldogs continued to fight hard and were rewarded when Ryan Allen roosted home a goal from the arc.
Midway through the term, Figtree found a spark from nowhere, with the ruckman laying on a nice tap for Joel Bottin-Noonan at a clearance, who raced through to kick the goal to cut the deficit to one.
With five minutes left, Figtree's Ben Bourke took an uncontested mark inside 50m. Bourke made no mistake from his set shot, as the Roos wrestled back the lead.
The Kangaroos led 5.8 (38) to 4.7 (31) at three-quarter time.
Figtree looked dangerous early in the fourth, but could only a muster a couple of minor scores. However, the pressure finally proved too much, with Mitch Daly bobbing up to kick a goal and extend their lead to 17 points.
The icing on the cake came with about 12 minutes left when Hay collided into the goal post, but kept the ball alive, before snapping truly over his head to give Figtree a four-goal advantage.
The party time continued when Roos player Ben Ryan snapped a goal, before Wollongong's Coby Ross managed a late consolation goal to cut the final deficit to 24 points.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
