Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Figtree Kangaroos dig deep to beat Wollongong Bulldogs and win Men's Premier Division premiership

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 3 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figtree captain Jacob Hennessy and coach Michael Coleman hold up the spoils after Saturday's grand final at North Dalton Park. Picture by Anna Warr

With one quarter to go, it was anybody's game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.