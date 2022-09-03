Illawarra Mercury
Man missing from Wollongong found safe and well

By Newsroom
Updated September 4 2022 - 12:02am, first published September 3 2022 - 6:37am
Lee Hackett is missing, NSW Police say. Supplied pictures.

A man who was reported missing on Saturday has been found, safe and well.

