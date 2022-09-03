Man missing from Wollongong found safe and well

A man who was reported missing on Saturday has been found, safe and well.
Lee Hackett, 43, was last seen at a hospital on Loftus Street, Wollongong, about 10.30pm Thursday.
When he could not be located or contacted, Wollongong police began inquiries.
A geo-targeting message was issued for the city and surrounds.
Mr Hackett was found about 8.45am on Sunday.
Police thank the community for their assistance.
