Missing man Lee Hackett last seen in Wollongong

Police want your help to find missing man Lee Hackett.
The 43-year-old was last seen at a hospital on Loftus Street, Wollongong, about 10.30pm Thursday.
When he could not be located or contacted, Wollongong police began inquiries.
A geo-targetting alert has been issued for the city and surrounds.
"A geo-targeting alert will be issued for Lee to the Wollongong and surrounding areas. If you receive a message from +61444 444 444, it is not a scam," a police spokesperson said.
Family and police hold concerns for Me Hackett's welfare.
He is of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm to 190cm, of solid build, with dark coloured hair and clean shaven.
He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with white coloured print, light grey pants and dark grey shoes, and carrying a green shopping bag.
Anyone with information about Lee's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
