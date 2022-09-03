Dragons bury Broncos finals hopes to finish season on a winning note

As the clock ticked down on St George Illawarra's gritty 22-12 win over Brisbane on Saturday, it felt like an elaborate game of 'would you rather?'
There's no doubt about who left Kogarah in a more chipper mood, but would you rather be Kevin Walters, or Anthony Griffin?
Both will have some questions to answer following a campaign ending at fulltime in round 25 but, like all the best 'would you rather' curly ones, it's a toughie.
Walters won't head into the off-season under the mountain of pressure he was under at the corresponding stage of last year but, however you slice and dice the blame, the Broncos went from top-four hopefuls to missing the eight altogether in the space of six weeks.
They were in the top four as recently as round 19, before falling off a late-season cliff, the Dragons providing the last gentle nudge.
In contrast, Griffin will head into the off-season under vastly more pressure than the last, and at the end of last season his team had just lost eight straight.
Three straight wins to end 2022 has a better ring to it, but there's no escaping the fact that, while the Dragons beat a Broncos team featuring Payne Hass, Pat Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, Corey Oates, Kurt Capewell and Tom Flegler in a dead rubber, they couldn't beat a Broncos team without any of them eight weeks ago when their season was still live.
Griffin's safe for now, with the club confirming he will head into next year as head coach, but it will be with a vastly different staff and without the security blanket of a year to run on his deal.
While changes are afoot at all levels of the club, Griffin faces the task of drawing significant improvement from a playing group that remains largely the same; but a year older.
With another season done the "questions for next year" will become more pertinent, the most pressing whether the future includes Ben Hunt beyond 2023.
It will be a question followed closely by those regarding flow-on effects of any decision the Dally M Medal fancy makes.
He's oft-stated a desire to remain in Wollongong and, for his part, the skipper is confident a deal will be done with the club prior to November 1.
"I informed the club I just wanted to wait until the season's over and we'll get it sorted," Hunt said.
"The season's over now so we'll get it sorted out. It'll be sorted before next season, we'll get it done.
"We've got a good mix of young guys that have been playing the last two years and have a lot of footy under their belt now.
"Guys like Cody and Junior (Amone) have been playing excellent footy the back end of the year and I think they'll only be better for another season.
"I definitely think we're heading in the right direction. You need guys like that to really come on and I think next year will be a really big year for them."
The victory over the Broncos, like most of the the Dragons wins this season, was peppered with class touches from the captain.
Hunt produced a key 40-20 to wrest back momentum late in the opening stanza, leading to Mat Feagai's 35th minute four-pointer, and laid on a try for Cody Ramsey four minutes into the second half.
With the game still in the balance late, it was another probing run and round-the-corner ball that put Feagai into the clear for his second and the win.
"He's our captain and halfback and we're going to do everything we can [to re-sign him]," Griffin said of his skipper's effort.
"I know he wants to stay and we'll do whatever we've got to do to get that done now.
"It was just big moments, the work to put Feagai away down the sideline, what a great try, and then he put Ramsey over. He had 40-20s again, try-saving tackles.
"It would have been easy for our whole group tonight to not have that intensity but that's not our club, it's not who we are.
"There's nowhere to hide in the NRL and you don't show up [the way we did] tonight if it doesn't mean something to you. Even though we haven't made the playoffs, we got a lot out of this season, particularly the way we finished it off.
"Normally 12 wins gets you into the eight, this year it didn't, but I'm really happy with the commitment we showed and we'll move forward into next year."
There is no next week, but it's a finish arguably more palatable than the one fans were contemplating when their side dropped off the finals chart six weeks ago.
"We haven't done it the way we wanted to, particularly last week against the Tigers, but we found a way," Griffin said.
"Against a good side like Brisbane, they're hard to defend, they're trying to make the playoffs, and in the end we showed a real character and made sure we won that game.
"It wasn't pretty again but, on face value, they're the team that had everything to play for and I thought, when the game was really there to be won, in the big moments there in the second half, our guys just kept turning up.
"We played some really nice footy at vital times so it was a really good way to finish."
An error from Cobbo saw the Dragons cross first through Jack Bird, who carried a host of Broncos defenders to the first four-pointer from close range.
Zac Lomax converted from in front for a 6-0 lead after as many minutes.
Things worsened for the visitors when Tom Flegler was binned for a high shot on Feagai, but they didn't pay for it on the scoreboard.
After weathering the early storm, Delouise Hoeter crossed to lock the scores at six apiece with Reynolds' conversion in the 26th minute.
After losing the running, Hunt seized it back for his side with a pin-point 40-20 that opened the door for Fegai's 35th minute try off a neat exchange of passing.
Lomax's attempted conversion from the sideline waned to the left, keeping the margin at four at halftime.
Hunt's class was all over the Dragons first try, the skipper dummying past three defenders before finding Ramsey with a round-the-corner ball. Lomax converted for a 10-point cushion.
With the game and slim final hopes slipping, the Broncos hit back through Billy Walters, who slid over next to the posts to give Reynolds' a gimme shot to draw within four with still 22 minutes to play.
Lomax looked to have sealed the deal for the Dragons when he swooped on a loose ball and raced 60 metres only for Hunt to be pinged for offside in the lead-up.
It proved a brief stay of execution for the visitors, with Hunt seizing on a dropped ball from Brendan Piakura to send Fegai clear for the final try of the match.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
