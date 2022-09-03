Illawarra Mercury
Shoalhaven down Shamrocks to secure Illawarra Rugby grand final berth

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 3 2022 - 9:17am, first published 9:10am
Mark Brandon crosses for the first try as Shoalhaven beat Shamrocks 22-0 at Nowra Showground. Picture: Paul Davidson

Shoalhaven showed no signs of big-game nerves and became the first team through to the Illawarra District Rugby Union grand final after beating Shamrocks 22-0 on Saturday.

