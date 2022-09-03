Shoalhaven showed no signs of big-game nerves and became the first team through to the Illawarra District Rugby Union grand final after beating Shamrocks 22-0 on Saturday.
Even moving the major semi-final from the fortress of Shoalhaven Rugby Park to Nowra Showground did not seem to bother Will Miller's all-conquering minor premiers.
Advertisement
Shamrocks were gallant but they had no answer to the power and grit of the Miller brothers Will and George, combined with the speed and attacking flair of the Brandon siblings Mark, Kieran and Steven.
In fact Mark ran riot in the first half and scored the game's opening try from open play after fielding a kick before running about 30 metres around a stagnant Shamrocks defence.
The left winger actually contributed 12 of Shoalhaven's 22 points, courtesy of a try, two conversions and a penalty goal.
Shoals player-coach Miller was a relieved man after his team's tough victory.
"Shamrocks have always been a tough club, they always have been. It was a really tough game out there," he said.
"I know we have put some scores on them in our last two games but that is not really reflective of the game.
"We didn't start well today but we found a way to score first and then grounded out the win."
The Paul Ridgeway-coached Shamrocks did start the better but once Mark Brandon crossed for Shoals, they allowed another two quick tries to No 8 George Miller and No 5 Jett Fraser, to trail 19-0 at halftime.
Ridgeway would have been pleased his side only conceded three points in the second half but would have been disappointed Shamrocks offered little in real attacking threat.
The first-grade victory for Shoalhaven capped a great day for the club, with their reserve grade side also progressing to the grand final courtesy of a 22-17 win over Shamrocks.
"It is a really good day for the club," Miller said.
"I think the last time both grades made the grand final was 2003. I don't think any team went on to win it though, so we will be doing our best to change that this time around.
"We definitely need to be better next week then we were today. Tech and Avondale are very good teams."
Shoalhaven will play in the decider at WIN Stadium next Saturday against the winner of tomorrow's minor semifinal between Avondale and Tech-Tahs at Ocean Park.
Advertisement
Miller wouldn't be drawn on which team he would prefer to play, saying both teams would present Shoalhaven with a tough challenge.
"Hopefully their game is as tough and rough as this one. They are both very good teams. Whoever we play we have to be at our best to beat them."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.