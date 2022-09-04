A man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman known to him multiple times will reappear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
Kevin De Sousa was arrested and charged with contravening an order not to stalk and intimidate with intent to cause fear or physical harm, and enter a dwelling with intent to commit serious offence.
He was refused bail on Saturday.
Police facts tendered in court said De Sousa allegedly broke into the woman and threatened her on August 30.
It's alleged the 35-year-old messaged the victim and outlined his intention to visit her home.
The woman was in her bedroom at 7.30pm when she heard the doorbell ring. She didn't answer but later heard footsteps outside.
Police say De Sousa entered the home, after removing a glass panel from a window, and argued with the victim, which she recorded on her phone.
She threatened to call the police if he did not leave.
Police documents reveal De Sousa told the woman: "You call the police I'll kill you."
It's alleged De Sousa then chased the woman in the driveway after she tried to escape.
He made a gesture of sliding his hand horizontally against his neck, saying: "You're f---ing dead bitch. I'm going to f---ing kill you'.
De Sousa was arrested on Friday while driving in Warilla.
He will return to Wollongong Local Court on Monday after his bail application was refused.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counselling Service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 73224-hour
