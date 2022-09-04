Illawarra Mercury
Berkeley man, Kevin De Sousa has been refused bail in Wollongong Local Court after breaching AVO

By Louise Negline
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:13am, first published 7:30am
Kevin De Sousa appeared in Wollongong Local Court

A man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman known to him multiple times will reappear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.

