Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kevin De Sousa released on bail after breaching AVO

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 5 2022 - 4:30am, first published September 4 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin De Sousa appeared in Wollongong Local Court

A Berkeley man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman known to him multiple times has been released on bail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.