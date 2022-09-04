A Berkeley man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman known to him multiple times has been released on bail.
Kevin De Sousa, 35, was arrested and charged on Friday with contravening an order not to stalk and intimidate with intent to cause fear or physical harm, and enter a dwelling with intent to commit serious offence.
Police facts tendered in court said De Sousa allegedly broke into the woman and threatened her on August 30.
It's alleged De Sousa messaged the victim and outlined his intention to visit her home.
The woman was in her bedroom at 7.30pm when she heard the doorbell ring. She didn't answer but later heard footsteps outside.
Police say De Sousa entered the home, after removing a glass panel from a window, and argued with the victim, which she recorded on her phone.
She threatened to call the police if he did not leave.
Police documents reveal De Sousa told the woman: "You call the police I'll kill you."
It's alleged De Sousa then chased the woman in the driveway after she tried to escape.
He made a gesture of sliding his hand horizontally against his neck, saying: "You're f---ing dead bitch. I'm going to f---ing kill you'.
De Sousa was arrested while driving in Warilla on September 1.
In Wollongong Local Court on Monday, Magistrate Darryl Pearce released De Sousa on strict bail, including that he report to Wollongong police station daily, not to go near or contact the victim or try to do so, and to not leave his home between 8pm and 6am.
De Sousa will return to court in November.
