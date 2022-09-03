2022 AFL South Coast grand final day in pictures

The Kangaroos and Bulldogs had scrapped it out for three terms in AFL South Coast men's Premier Division grand final.
Figtree held a slender seven-point lead.
Whatever playing-coach Michael Coleman told his troops at that break was crucial, as the Roos put the pedal to the floor in the last to run out winners by 8.13 (61) to 5.7 (37) to claim the title, their second in succession.
"We knew they [Bulldogs] would come out hard. They played last week and had the energy, so we just had to stay in the game," Coleman said.
"But it's a four-quarter game, and I told the boys that they needed to dig deep, and it will come. And it did."
The Wollongong Lions topped off a superb AFL South Coast campaign by outclassing Figtree Saints at North Dalton Park on Saturday.
Teenager Lola Sossai's three-goal haul proved the difference, as the Lions prevailed 5.3 (26) to 1.0 (6).
"It feels excellent. I think the conditions were pretty unfavourable today for clean, easy marks and kicks, but we managed to keep that pressure going," Lions captain and president Samantha Walker said.
"It's been an interrupted season across the board, but it's really good to get the win."
