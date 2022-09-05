A man living in bush near Balgownie broke into the Fernhill home of his former lover and threatened her on Friday, police allege.
Damien Garry Tattersall, 44, is facing five charges including aggravated break and enter, stalk and intimidate with intent to cause fear and physical harm, common assault, stolen goods in custody and destroy or damage property.
Advertisement
In police facts tendered to court, Tattersall and his alleged victim had been in a sexual relationship for six months.
Tattersall had been residing in a tent in bushland in Balgownie and began a relationship with the 66-year-old victim.
Police allege that at 9.45am on Friday, Tattersall went to the woman's home in Fernhill and banged on the front door.
When the victim went to answer the door, it's alleged Tattersall had forced his way into the home and was standing in the living room.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court show Tattersall called the victim a slut and a whore before saying "I'll bash ya f---ing head in."
Tattersall is accused of using his finger to press down on the victim's right cheek bone just under the eye.
Neighbours reportedly called the police after hearing shouting and were concerned for the victim.
Police allege Tattersall took the victim's car keys before fleeing on a bike.
In a text to the victim it's alleged Tattersall said "Look, I'll be down to get my bike and U can get f---ed ya putrid hoar.
"I'll show the cops all ya texts messaged you been righting it's not my fault U lost ya keys."
Tattersall was arrested about 15 minutes later in a nearby street on what police allege was a stolen Norco Atomik bike.
Police believe the bike to be worth about $4000. Tattersall allegedly said he had bought it second hand for $900.
In applying for bail in Wollongong Local Court on Monday Tattersall's lawyer Anastasia Socorro said Tattersall had been living in the bush for three years but could reside with his brother in Bulli.
Ms Socorro said Tattersall suffered chronic back pain and leg pain following a head-on car collision in 2012 and time spent in custody would exacerbate this condition.
Prosecutor Sergeant Kylie Talty opposed bail, noting the risk of further serious offences and endangering the safety of the victim. Ms Talty said Tattersall was on bail for domestic violence offences and had an extensive record.
Magistrate Darryl Pearce said bail conditions could mitigate these risks, and required Tattersall to stay at his brother's property in Bulli, report to police every day and comply with a curfew from 8pm to 7am.
Advertisement
Tattersall will return to court in November.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.