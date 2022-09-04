If Shellharbour residents want an annual kerbside bulky rubbish collection, they'll have to be prepared to pay for it.
At present, Shellharbour Council runs an opt-in kerbside collection where the household pays $101 for the service, with council picking up the remainder of the $139.20 cost.
In a report to council, staff looked into the option of providing a free annual bulky pick-up for all residents.
What it found was that a rise in rates would be required to pay for it.
Council can only use fees from the annual domestic waste management charge to pay for rubbish collection.
If the kerbside clean-up program was extended that would mean that charge would increase.
One option considered was staying with the existing scheme but dropping the $101 user-pays fee to $50.
With a service capped at 3000 properties a year, that would see a $5.25 rise in rates.
Another option considered that if a city-wide collection was put in place and half the residents left rubbish on the kerb, it would see a $92.20 rise in annual rates.
If more than half the residents left out rubbish, it would be beyond the capacity of current resources and extra trucks and staff would be needed.
The staff report also noted that an increase in kerbside collection would decrease the life of the Dunmore landfill due to more rubbish being dumped there.
A study by the The Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation found that across NSW 85 per cent of bulky kerbside waste collected went straight into landfill.
If 50 per cent of Shellharbour homes took up the collection offer, the report estimated an extra 3100 tonnes of waste would go to landfill each year.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
