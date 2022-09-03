Dragons have personnel for finals reboot: Griffin

A tight cap and bare recruitment cupboard will leave the Dragons looking in-house for a finals revival next season, but coach Anthony Griffin is adamant he already has the roster capable of turning the corner in 2023.
The Dragons have struggled through the season and lacked spark with the ball, outside the superlative individual form of skipper Ben Hunt.
Hunt was all-but certain following Saturday's win over Brisbane that he'll remain at the Dragons beyond next year, saying "it'll be sorted before next season, we'll get it done."
The club is still being linked to Tigers rake Jacob Liddle but nothing close to a marquee signing, with the final year of Hunt's deal tying up in the vicinity of $1.2 million and long-term deals of Zac Lomax and Jack de Belin not allowing great flexibility in the overall cap.
While the likes of Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan have had mixed campaigns amid sporadic opportunities, Mat Feagai punctuated an impressive season with a scintillating solo effort to seal Saturday's win over Brisbane.
More crucially, Cody Ramsey and Talatau Amone have gone close to locking down the No. 1 and No. 6 jumpers despite some ups and downs through year.
With Hunt also returning, it gives Griffin a much firmer scaffold in the spine to start 2023 than he did heading into this campaign, with Andrew McCullough's role at dummy-half the only headache.
McCullough has vowed to see out the final year of his deal, but depth beneath (or beside) him is is an issue, with the club linked to Liddle and looking to further bolster middle stocks.
Whether the remainder of a largely ageing roster is capable of finding another gear is questionable, but Griffin feels a three-win finish to the season ensures he's not facing a knock-down-rebuild task.
"I thought a number of times during the year we put ourselves in good positions and I don't ever doubt our commitment or our intent," Griffin said.
"The bottom line is your identity and you work for that every day you come into the club, your players and your staff.
"You've got to have a soul or an identity that you build off every week. I feel we showed that and I know we've got that.
"There's a lot of teams getting 40 and 50 [put on them] and dropping their hands in the last three weeks [but we haven't].
"You've always got to be trying to build your list from within or, if you get the opportunity, from the outside, but it's no use building it if there's nothing to build off as far as who you are."
Whether it's mere paper over cracks remains to be seen, but there's no doubt three wins is a more palatable finish to the season than the one fans were contemplating when the Dragons dropped off the finals map more than a month ago.
"We fought really hard for the whole season and I know sometimes we weren't at our best, particularly in the first five rounds," Griffin said.
"We were one from five so that put us on the back foot but, for long periods, we fought really hard. There were a couple of really frustrating losses, particularly at the back end of the year.
"The losses to Cronulla and Canberra back-to-back really knocked us around because we threw everything into those two games.
"You knew [then], from a playoffs point-of-view, you had nothing to play for. Your club's then about your people and what you stand for and what the place is about.
"I'm filthy that we haven't found a way to play in the playoffs. Normally 12 wins gets you into eight, this year it didn't, but I'm really proud of the people and our club and confident about [the future]. We've just got to keep building now."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
