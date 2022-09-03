Illawarra Mercury
Dragons have personnel for finals reboot: Griffin

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated September 4 2022 - 12:54am, first published September 3 2022 - 11:13pm
LOOKING UP: Dragons coach Anthony Griffin does not feel a roster overhaul is needed to turn the club's fortunes. Picture: Getty Images

A tight cap and bare recruitment cupboard will leave the Dragons looking in-house for a finals revival next season, but coach Anthony Griffin is adamant he already has the roster capable of turning the corner in 2023.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

