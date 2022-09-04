Three years after last playing a grand final epic, Collegians and Wests meet again in the Illawarra Rugby League grand final at WIN Stadium.
Collies prevailed then 16-14 in a dramatic showdown, but since sport in the region has had to overcome two COVID lockdowns and the ongoing wet weather which has delayed competition.
Finally, the premiership is on the line again.
Wests had last weekend off, after overpowering Thirroul in the major semi-final, while Collegians have struck form at the right time.
Who wins?
Follow our live blog of the Illawarra grand final and all the other weekend action from 2.30pm.
We'll also keep you updated on all the latest from the Illawarra Premier League football, Group Seven, as well as recap the action from the AFL South Coast grand final and Illawarra Rugby finals.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
