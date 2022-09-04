It was not a vintage performance and it certainly was not pretty, but Warilla-Lake South have booked their place in a grand final qualifier next week against minor premiers Gerringong with a 30-4 win over Jamberoo
The Gorillas scored 24 points and conceded none in the second half to come away with the win against Jamberoo. The side showed incredible determination in defence, especially in the first half.
It was both wet and muddy at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday which made for difficult conditions for both sides.
Jamberoo started the game the better with Kyle Stone crossing for a try in the opening minutes of the match. The Gorillas were guilty of giving away a lot of penalties meaning the side did not have much attack in the first half until the last few moments when the league's top try scorer Justin Jones crossed to make it 6-4 at the break.
The Superoos looked to struggle following a head injury to their star five-eighth Mark Asquith and eventually the Gorillas took control of the match in the second half.
Not even a sin-bin offence by Guy Roseworn could affect the Gorillas, with a try to Beau Henry, a double for captain Jamie Burns and a spirited length of the field try from Tyrone Roberts putting the result beyond doubt.
Gorillas coach Troy Grant said he was thrilled with the win and credited his team for their defensive efforts.
"I think we set the tone in the first half with the defensive effort, it was amazing," he said.
"We said at half-time that we didn't want to go out there flat. We thought we started the game a bit flat in the first 10, but we really hit our straps [in the second half] and the boys rallied around each other and we showed great attitude.
"The boys came out firing after the break so I was really happy with that."
Grant said the side would relish taking on the Lions at Michael Cronin Oval next weekend.
"Off the back of the effort we produced today, we're really looking forward to taking on Gerringong," he said.
"It will be a massive week at training and the boys will be giving it a red-hot crack. We deserve to there," Grant said.
On Saturday, the Stingrays of Shellharbour's fairy-tale run in the competition continued with an 18-12 win over Kiama in their elimination final.
The damp conditions at Flinders Oval made it difficult for any flow to eventuate in the game.
Stingrays coach Brad Reh said his side would need to improve on a few things for their match against Jamberoo next weekend.
"[We can improve on] our completions and keeping our completion rate really high," he said.
"It was a bit scrappy against Kiama which was expected [due to the weather].
"Our defence has been pretty good the last month we've only had a few points scored against us so I think the main thing for us is keeping our defence strong and then our attack will come off the back of that."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
